EdgyTim - Pay attention to WR Shirley

Freeport (Ill.) senior wide receiver prospect Kyree Shirley (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) was easily one of the biggest breakout performers at the recently held Boom Showcase event. Shirley, a multi-sport athlete (Basketball/Football/Track) who played quarterback for the Pretzels and head coach Anthony Dedmond in 2019 showed impressive promise at wide receiver. Get to know this latest name to emerge from the Class of 2021 here.

"I had been to one other combine before but I really liked the Boom camp," Shirley said. "The camp had a lot of good players and competition. I felt I could have been better in a few things but overall I came away feeling good about my camp."

Shirley, who showed high level speed, body control and hands at the Boom camp enjoyed a chance at working at receiver.

"I've been playing quarterback since the 8th grade because we pretty much didn't have very many quarterbacks in the program. I just always want to play anywhere I can to help the team and I will again for the next season. It was just good to get some reps at receiver and see how I was able to measure up with some of the top receiver at the camp."

Shirley also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have an offer from Roosevelt along with interest from North Park plus I also have a lot of follows from college coaches on Twitter. .I was hoping to get out this summer to go to some college campus but COVID cancelled those camps."

Shirley was disappointed in his senior season being moved to the spring but is taking a positive approach to his season being move to this spring.

"I think everyone on our team saw it coming (IHSA moving the season from fall to spring). I was hoping for fall like everyone else but I also knew in my mind it wasn't going to happen. I'm going to take the extra time and now and get better along with hitting the weight room hard. My focus all off season has been on adding more muscle along with getting faster, stronger and just having better overall technique."

Up next for Shirley is the start of his senior year of high school.

"We will be starting the school year half in school and half online classes. I'm ok with online classes. It was hard at first last year but things got better as we went along."