Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township senior defensive linemen recruit Zack Pelland (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) is excited to start his first official day of practice today as Pelland and the Blue Devils get ready for the upcoming 2018 IHSA football season. Pelland takes a few minutes to discuss his upcoming season and his latest recruiting news here.

"Heck yeah I'm excited," Pelland said when asked about the official start of practice on Monday. "Everyone has been working hard this summer and it's just exciting to get things going."

Pelland also took a few minutes to fill us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I planned to commit before the start of the season but that has fallen through because a few of the schools who were recruiting me decided to not offer me a scholarship. I was also looking really hard at North Dakota State, but that ended up not working out because so many kids committed and so many slots filled up quickly at NDSU. Unfortunately I also didn't get a chance to get out to visit too many schools this past spring and it's hard to make a decision on school that I haven't seen in person. So now my plan is to take more college visits in the fall and go forward from there."



So which schools will Pelland visits this fall?

"I'm looking at visiting some schools like South Dakota, Lafayette, Colgate and also Air Force."

Pelland has also remained in contact and on the recruiting radar screen this summer with a handful of FBS schools.

"I've stayed in contact with the coaches from Michigan State, Wyoming, Northwestern and Rice. All of those coaches have said that they want to see some of my early season senior video this fall."

Zack Pelland has multiple scholarship offers.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today