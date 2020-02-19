Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy junior running back recruit Vaughn Pemberton (6-foot-0, 205 pounds) had an impressive 2019 junior season for the Ramblers and head coach John Holecek. Pemberton, who's a multi-sport athlete at Loyola has also started to see his recruiting process ramp up this winter including adding his first offer recently from Ball State.

"Ball State offered me a scholarship a week or so ago," Pemberton said. "It's exciting to have my first offer from Ball State and it's also exciting to see more schools starting to pick things up lately."

Pemberton, who is playing basketball this season for the Ramblers discusses his initial impressions of adding his first offer from the Ball State Cardinals.

"I don't know a lot about Ball State but I still have to do my research on them. I know that the Ball State coaches made an in school visit to see us back in January. A few weeks later I was asked to call up the Ball State coaches and that's when they offered me. I know that Ball State is in Indiana and that they play in the MAC. I'm going to make sure I get out to Ball State this spring for a visit."

Pemberton also has drawn recruiting interest from a growing list of schools so far this winter.

"I've been getting recruiting interest from Ball State along with Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State plus NIU along with Colgate. We saw a lot of different college coaches in school back in January and I'm sure I'm leaving out some other schools. North Dakota State also has been in touch not too long ago and they seem more and more interested in me. A lot of the schools want me to visit them in person either this spring or summer."

Does Pemberton have any upcoming spring visits planned?

"I don't have any dates set just yet but I'm looking at visiting Ball State, Central Michigan, Kansas State and hopefully North Dakota State. I usually play AAU basketball in the spring but this year I'm going to focus training and getting ready for football season and I should have some time to get out to visit schools.

Pemberton is another versatile athlete type who will draw recruiting attention at multiple positions at the college level.

"Some schools like me as a running back, but others have talked about me playing anywhere from linebacker or safety to even playing defensive end in college. I just love playing football and I'm open when it comes to a position in college. I just ant to play."

So what part of his game does Pemberton need to improve upon this off season?

"I definitely want to become a more elusive runner and just add more speed and quickness. Last season I basically had one move which was just running over people, but I want to be able to beat people with my overall speed and quickness.""

Vaughn Pemberton has a scholarship offers from Ball State.