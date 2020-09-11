EdgyTim - Petersen recaps his East Coast trip

Richmond (Ill.) Burton senior tight end recruit Jacob Petersen (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) was able to spend the Labor Day weekend on an East Coast road trip checking out schools in person with his family. Petersen checks in and recaps his recent travels and much more here.

"I was able to get out and make a road trip out to see some East Coast schools," Petersen said. "It was good to just see more schools in person and the visits definitely helped me get a better feel for what each school has to offer."

Petersen recapped his Labor Day road trip.

"I was able to get out to see Lehigh, Lafayette, Fordham, Holy Cross and Bucknell all in person. On Saturday night we visited Bucknell then on Sunday we went and saw Lafayette, Fordham and Lehigh. Monday we visited Holy Cross and then headed back home. I didn't have any contact with any of the coaches and I was able to just pretty much walk around and drive around at each school. We saw a lot and each school had some positives to offer. A school like Fordham really surprised me. They are located in the middle of the Bronx and they have a gorgeous campus in the middle of the city. Holy Cross also has great facilities and stadium and really every school had something positive that stood out. I wasn't able to see inside any of the facilities but I've seen a ton of videos already so I have a good idea on what those are all about."

So is Petersen any close to making a college decision?

"The visits really helped me and I'm going to make a decision pretty soon. I just feel like I was able to get a much better idea about each schools after visiting them in person. I also made a drive last month and checked out Illinois State in person and that visit also helped me a lot in just getting a better feel for the school."

Petersen is also back in school and looking forward to some upcoming team contact days.

"We are back in school and everything is all online for now. We will begin our contact days on Monday and everyone is excited to get back to work. Online learning has been going well and much better this time around. We have much more interaction with the teachers now which is a positive."

Jacob Petersen has multiple scholarship offers.