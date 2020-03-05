Richmond (Ill.) Burton junior tight end prospect Jacob Petersen (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) made a Sunday Junior Day visit to the University of Iowa. Petersen checks in and recaps his impressions from the Iowa Hawkeyes Junior Day event and more here.

"I went out to Iowa on Sunday for a Junior Day," Petersen said. "It was a perfect weather day at Iowa on Sunday and it was just a really good day and a good visit."

Petersen, who played tight end and defensive end last season for the Class 4A state champion Richmond Burton Rockets recapped his Iowa visit impressions.

"We walked in and registered for the Junior Day and they had a huge lunch and a meet and greet with several of the Iowa coaches. The coaches at Iowa really made an effort to talk with everyone and they made us all feel very welcomed. I was able to take a tour of the facilities and the weight room at Iowa and everything was really nice. They also had a players panel that allowed us to ask the Iowa players different questions. We also had a meeting with the admissions people at Iowa and learned more about the overall academics at Iowa. We also sat in on positional meetings and then had a chance to go down onto the field at Iowa."

So did anything stand out to Petersen on his Iowa visit?

"I had a chance to talk with Coach (Seth) Wallace and some of the other Iowa coaches and we talked about the recruiting process quite a bit which was helpful. It was my first visit to Iowa and Iowa has a massive weight room and indoor facility which are really nice."

Does Petersen have any other upcoming spring visits planned?

"I'm looking at getting out to visit both Southern Illinois and also Eastern Illinois sometime soon for a visit. I don't have any dates set just yet but I'm hoping to do that soon."