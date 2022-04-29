Pierce Drafted In Second Round By Colts

Two Cincinnati players are now off the board.

On Friday night, day two of the NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected wide receiver Alec Pierce with pick No. 53 in the second round. He's the second Cincinnati player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He joins cornerback Ahmad Gardner, who was selected by the New York Jets Thursday in the first round.

Pierce was a second team all-AAC selection this past season. His 1,851 yards receiving rank 15th in school history.

In 2021, Pierce hauled in career-highs of 52 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pierce was a three-star player in the class of 2018 according to Rivals.com. He chose the Bearcats out of 17 total scholarship offers, including New Mexico, Central Michigan, Western Michigan and Miami (OH).