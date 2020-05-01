Being recruited is truly a process. Today I received a full scholarship offer to play Division 1 football at NIU! So blessed. I’m committed to being a Huskie.🖤🐺 -P2✌🏾 @disabato @EDGYTIM @NIUCoachHammock @simplyCoachO @lemminginsider @tonysorrentino1 @Chris_CJ_6 @AllenTrieu pic.twitter.com/zHKWZKE8gG

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior wide receiver recruit Mason Pierre Antoine (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) added his first FBS level scholarship offer today from in state Northern Illinois University. Pierre-Antoine also wasted no time and gave the NIU Huskies and head coach Thomas Hammock his verbal commitment. Pierre-Antoine discusses his huge day here.

"Today might be the best day ever," Pierre-Antoine said. "It really does feel like Christmas to me. Just to add my first offer from NIU and then to give them my commitment...that's a pretty good day."

Pierre-Antoine, an all conference and all area receiver who was a key part of the Lincoln Way East 2019 Class 8A state title team discussed why he decided to commit to the NIU Huskies.

"NIU has bene showing more and more interest in me over the last few weeks and things really started picking up a lot. My recruiting coach at NIU Tony Sorrentino and he introduced me to all of the staff at NIU. Everyone at NIU has been incredibly welcoming and from early on they made me feel wanted and a priority for them. Coach (Thomas) Hammock is a great guy and even thought I couldn't make it out for a visit they still really went all out in recruiting me. I was able to learn a lot about the school and the football program and once they offered me I knew I was ready to give them my verbal commitment."

So why did Pierre-Antoine give the Huskies an early commitment?

"With all of this Coronavirus going on, it really makes you think and look harder at everything. A lot of other schools seemed to be waiting on me and waiting to offer me and nothing is promised. NIU made me feel wanted, they have a plan for me and they believe in me. I also feel that NIU will let me go in and have a chance to compete for playing time right away. I just feel like I'll be a great fit for NIU in a lot of ways and NIU will also be a great fit for me."

Pierre-Antoine also took notice of the NIU Huskies recruiting efforts this spring as another factor in his decision.

"NIU already has a lot of commitments from some great kids and players. I've already played HeroH 7on7 with Tajheem (Lawson) and once he committed to NIU it really made me look harder at NIU. I'm also in a big group chat with a lot of the guys who already committed to NIU and they are already making me feel like I'm on the team already."

So who else was showing recruiting attention towards Pierre-Antoine this spring?

"I was hearing from schools like Illinois, Purdue, Iowa, Army and Northern Iowa the most. A lot of the feedback from those coaches was positive but they also all wanted to see me in person this spring or camp with them this summer. Again with the summer being up in the air, and NIU offering such a great opportunity I feel I was ready to commit."

Was staying closer to home a big factor for Pierre-Antoine?

"I thought about it at times but it's really a big plus for my family and my friends. They can all come out to see my games and not have to travel too far. NIU is like an hour from my home so I'll be able top go back home on break and just be closer to my family. It's just an amazing feeling and it's been a great day."

Northern Illinois now has 12 known verbal commitments in the Class of 2021 with 7 names from the State of Illinois. Pierre-Antoine joins Sterling DE Trevon Jordan. Richmond Burton OT Luke Eckardt, Aurora Christian QB Ethan Hampton, Solorio S Brian Whitsey, Marian Catholic WR Tajheem Lawson and Batavia WR Trey Urwiler as 2021 in-state pledges for the Huskies.

Mason Pierre-Antoine is verbally committed to NIU.

