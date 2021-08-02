COLUMBUS, Ohio – The decision of Quinn Ewers to enroll early at Ohio State has created a shockwave around BuckeyeNation and can be felt beyond as the class of 2022 star has opted to reclassify to the class of 2021 and start his college career early, with a year of high school eligibility still left on the table.

Not every player nationally is going to have their academics squared away to the point of being able to graduate high school in just three years and having this option available, but it does now create a pathway for a select few to pursue the same move down the line.

There are questions abound when it comes to this move. What does it mean for Ewers? What does it mean for Ohio State? What does it mean for college football in general?

We take a look at five of the biggest questions that are on the table on the heels of this seismic move.