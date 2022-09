Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark from the Chicago Sun-Times along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Mike Clark and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football.

In this week's episode:

The real world again intrudes on prep sports. EDGYTIM discusses his thoughts from Saturday's Morgan park 22-13 win over Kenwood which was haulted with 5 minutes to play due to fights on the field.

Friday night EDGYTIM was at Crete-Monee as the Warriors upset Joliet Catholic.

Mike covered York's win over Lyons Township on Saturday at Lyons Township.

Plus much more all 9in this week's podcast