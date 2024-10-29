Podcast: Between The Lines Week 10

in other news
Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs
The next generation of Northwestern Wildcats are wrapping up their regular seasons and prepping for the playoffs.
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 6A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 7A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
in other news
Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs
The next generation of Northwestern Wildcats are wrapping up their regular seasons and prepping for the playoffs.
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 4A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 10 Class 5A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
Make sure to listen to the brand new edition of the Between The Lines podcast featuring Mike Clark from the Chicago Sun-Times along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Mike Clark and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football.