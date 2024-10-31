Advertisement

EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games

EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games

The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.

 • Tim OHalloran
QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State

QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State

Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here

 • Tim OHalloran
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng

Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng

Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Sleeper Teams

2024 Class 5A Round 1 Sleeper Teams

2024: My Class 5A Sleeper Teams to Watch is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Class 8A Round 1 Overview

2024 Class 8A Round 1 Overview

EDGYTIM starts his week long breakdown of the 2022 IHSA First Round games. Today EDGY gives his overview on Class 8A.

 • Tim OHalloran

Published Oct 31, 2024
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM

Make sure to watch to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football Class 4A thru Class 1A football along with the latest news in 8 Man Football across the state.

Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's 2024 Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter

