Rolling Meadows (Ill.) junior defensive linemen recruit Nate Pedraza (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) made a President Day visit to Ball State and on Tuesday night announced that he was giving the Cardinals his verbal commitment. Pedraza discusses his college choice in this latest recruiting update.

"Once I was able to walk onto campus (at Ball State) I knew that Ball State was a pretty special place," Pedraza said. "I had such a great visit on Monday and after talking it over with my coaches and my family I decided to commit to Ball State."

Pedraza filled us in on why he decided to give the Ball State Cardinals his verbal commitment..

"I just felt at home at Ball State and just fit in so well on my visit. Ball State has a lot to offer but the main reason for me committing is that I just feel comfortable and at home there. From the coaching staff to the campus, the surrounding area and also from the academics side, everything is just a great fit for me at Ball State."

So why did Pedraza make a college decision this early to Ball State?

"I know people will question why I committed so early. I know it's still early but I just felt like I wanted to go to school and play for Ball State. I basically just decided to go with my heart and commit. Ball State showed me a lot of love and have been recruiting me hard. They also offered me early and that loyalty and trust they have shown in me is also another important factor."

Pedraza, who was offered and recruited by Ball State as an outside linebacker recruit was planning to make more college visits but is solid to Ball State.

"I was planning to go visit other schools and I had a few visits set but that's all done now. It's a great feeling to have my college choice made. It's nice to get that off my back and just enjoy the end of this year and next year without having to worry about recruiting."

