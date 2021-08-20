Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Preseason EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy (0-0) (1) The Ramblers much like the rest of the Top 30 are still a work in progress...but the overall depth, talent level and numbers will get Loyola deep this fall. Next: vs Marquette University High (Wisc).

2. Lincoln Way East (0-0) (2) The Griffins also have several new faces in place for this fall, but the overall talent level and depth remains impressive. Next: vs Crete-Monee

3. Warren Township (0-0) (3) Don't sleep on the Blue Devils this fall...the offense has the potential to be explosive with RB Maurice Edwards (Vandy) and the defense will be as nasty as ever. Next: @ Barrington

4. Brother Rice (0-0) (4) The Crusaders are looking to send head coach Brian Badke who will step down after this season as a state champion. Lots to like from the Crusaders on both sides of the ball. Next: @ Hillcrest

5. Marist (0-0) (5) The Redhawks will look towards some key names this fall including senior QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. (Coastal Carolina) and senior OL Deuce McGuire (NorthwesternI tp lead the charge. Next: vs Curie

6. St Rita (0-0) (6) The Mustangs are stacked this fall led by the state's most dangerous playmaker in senior RB Kaleb Brown (Ohio State), plus junior QB Tommy Ulatowski and a big and experienced offensive line led by senior OT Valen Erickson (Nebraska). Next: Vs Mount Carmel

7. Joliet Catholic (0-0) Joliet Catholic is also chomping at the bit to get back on the field this fall after positing a 6-0 record. The Hillmen also have some big time talent in RB Jordan Anderson (Illinois), S Malachi Hood (Illinois) along with plenty of talent and depth. (7) vs Simeon

8. Mount Carmel (0-0) (8) The Caravan will no question be young this fall, yet the underclassmen talent level is highly impressive. Keep an eye on sophomore RB/DB Darrion Dupree, sophomore WR Maurice Davis and junior DE Asher Tomazewski while senior QB Brandon Rogers continues to make progress from an off season injury this summer. Next: @ St. Rita

9. Wheaton North (0-0) (9) The Falcons welcome back 11 starters (7 on offense) and keep an eye on QB Mark Forcucci (Holy Cross) who looks primed for a big fall season. Senior WR Seth Kortenhoeven is a name to watch along with junior ILB Ross Dansdill for the Falcons. Next: @ Downers Grove South

10. Maine South (0-0) (10) The Hawks and head coach Dave Inserra has an impressive signal caller back in senior QB Rowan Keefe and the Hawks offense will be a strength. Senior TE/DE Chris Petrucci (Northwestern) will be a difference maker this season for the Hawks on both sides of the football. Next: @ Stevenson

11. Hinsdale Central (0-0) (11) The Red Devils always seem to reload year in and year out. Keep an eye on senior OL Jack McGarry who leads an experience offensive line along with senior WR Thomas Skokna. Next: vs Naperville Central

12. Glenbard West (0-0) (12) The Hitters will have some explosiveness back on offense this season in RB Joey Pope along with sophomore WR Ju Ju Ellens, while junior OT Chris Terek will be a Power 5 caliber recruit in the Class of 2023. Next: vs Grandville Mich.

13. Naperville Central (0-0) (13) The Redhawks will move forward this fall as first year head coach Matt Ureich will look towards an experienced group on offense led by QB Owen Purcha along with senior WR Reggie Fleurima (Northwestern) and senior RB Niko Gordon. Next: @ Hinsdale Central

14. Nazareth Academy (0-0) (14) The Road Runner head coach Tim Racki played a ton of underclassmen last spring. Despite not having standout WR Tyler Morris available this fall due to injury, keep an eye on the Nazareth Academy offense that features several key playmakers. Keep an eye on QB Aidan Pieper along with WR/DB Trell Harris, WR/DB Justin Taylor, WR/DB Kaleb Miller and WR/S Peter Roll (Navy). Next: vs Richards

15. Cary Grove (0-0) (15) The Trojans posted a strong spring season and look to be ready for another strong season. Senior QB Jameson Sheehan gives the mainly run Cary Grove offense a real passing threat while RB Wayne Abrams and FB Nick Hissong leads the running attack. Next: vs Dundee-Crown

16. Batavia (0-0) (16) The Bulldogs always have talent and always seem to never miss a beat. The Bulldogs welcome back some key names and keep an eye on senior RB Josh Dornick and junior OLB Tyler Jansey this season. Next: vs Phillips

17. Wheaton Warrenville South (0-0) (17) The Tigers new head coach Sean Norris takes over from retired Hall of Fame coach Ron Muhitch, and the program is in good shape. Keep an eye on senior WR Brandon Bell along with TE Tyler Fawcett. Next: @ Oak Park-River Forest

18. Neuqua Valley (0-0) (18) The Wildcats played a ton of underclassmen that should pay off this fall. Junior QB Mark Mennecke is a name to watch along with junior WR Grant Larkin and also K Palmer Domschke has a big time leg. Next: vs Oswego

19. Palatine (0-0) (19) The Pirates have some key play makers back this fall led by senior WR Jacob Bostick (Iowa) along with sophomore RB Dominic Ball while the defense also features senior LB Mitch Larkin along with senior DB Kameron Lewis. Next: @ St. Charles North

20. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0) (20) The Vikings first year head coach Terrell Alexander takes over the H-F program and will have some key names back this season. Keep an eye on WR Myles Walton, junior DE Tyson Beck along with LB Malyk Jones. Next: vs TF North

21. St. Charles North (0-0) (21) The North Stars much like the rest of Chicagoland will need to reload at some key spots, but the overall talent level and numbers remain strong at North under Rob Pomazak. Senior OL/DL Paolo Gennarelli (Army) is an experience leader and impact player on both sides of the ball. Next: vs Palatine

22. Simeon (0-0) (22) The Wolverines and head coach Dante Culbreath will have a roster that features several underclassmen with varsity experience this season. Junior WR Malik Elzy is one of the top receivers in the Midwest, and also keep an eye on junior RB Andre Crews this fall. Next: @ Joliet Catholic

23. Barrington (0-0) (23) The Broncos always reload as well as anyone in the Western suburbs. The Broncos have a nice core of experienced receivers and backs in senior WR Jack Cocoma and WR Jack Serrano. The biggest question is can Barrington replace the graduated offensive productions from QB Peter Anderson? Next: vs Warren Township

24. Hersey (0-0) (24) The Huskies and head coach Jack Pardun welcomes back an impressive 21 returning starters this fall. The offense has some key playmakers back in QB Jimmy Makuh along with senior RB/WR Ben Clawson. Next: @ Lincoln Way West

25. Minooka (0-0) (25) The Indians and head coach Matt Harding has a nice core of returning starters including senior WR Malik Armstrong (NIU) along with senior WR Trevor Hudak and four starters back on the Indians offensive line. Next: vs Bolingbrook

26. Lockport (0-0) (26) The Porters also bring back 13 returning starters this season. The offense will rely on senior QB Hayden Timosciek and senior RB Ty Schultz while the defense features the Silzer twins (Cody and Cole both EIU commits) at defensive end while senior DB Danny Martisek is also an impact player. Next: @ Joliet West

27. Willowbrook (0-0) (27) The Warriors always seem to just reload year in and year out. Senior RB Joshua Brown is a big time back for the Warriors and sophomore QB AJ Palicki is another name on the rose this season. Next: @ Providence Catholic

28. Crete-Monee (0-0) (28) The Warriors and head coach John Konecki has built one of the winningest programs in the South suburbs in his tenure. Keep an eye on senior RB Chance Joseph along with senior OL/DL Xavier Slayton and senior DL Brandon Harry this fall. Next: @ Lincoln Way East

29. Bolingbrook (0-0) (29) The Raiders will look towards a strong core of skills back this fall. Senior RB Jaquan Howard is an electric game breaking back. Junior S Damon Walters is a Power 5 recruit and super sophomores WR/DB I'Marion Stewart and WR/DB Kyran Berry Johnson. Next: @ Minooka

30. Oswego (0-0) (30) The Panthers will rely on several offensive skills as a strength led by junior TE Deakon Tonielli, senior ATH Cameron Grays and senior RB Mark Melton. Next: @ Neuqua Valley

Next Team Up: (in NO order): Lemont/Kankakee/St. Francis/Richmond-Burton/Phillips/Notre Dame/Benet Academy/Prospect/Deerfield/Sycamore/ICCP/Hillcrest/Shepard/Richards/New Trier/Montini/Huntley/Prairie Ridge/Marmion Academy







