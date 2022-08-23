Preseason Class 4A Top 10 poll
2022 Preseason EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10 Poll 1. Sacred Heart Griffin (0-0) (1) Next: vs Rochester2. Joliet Catholic (0-0) (2) Next: @ Waterford Wisc.3. St. Francis (0-0) (3) Next: @ Lake Forest4. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news