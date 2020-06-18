 EdgyTim - Preseason Class 7A Top 10 talk
Preseason Class 7A Top 10 talk

Can the Caravan and the Road Runners make a return state title visit in 2020?
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran breaks down Class 8A for the upcoming 2020 IHSA Football season. EDGYTIM takes a look back at the Final EDGYTIM.com 2019 Final Class 7A Top 10 poll and takes a look at which ranked teams from the 2019 season have a chance to be ranked again in the Preseason EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 poll.

2020 Preseason Class 7A Top 10 Poll: Locks

2020 Preseason Class 7A Top 10 Poll: On The Edge Teams

2020 Preseason Class 7A Top 10 poll: Party Crashers


