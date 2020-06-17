 EdgyTim - Preseason Class 8A Top 10 talk
Preseason Class 8A Top 10 talk

Can both Warren Township and Lincoln Way East make return visits to the state title game?
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran breaks down Class 8A for the upcoming 2020 IHSA Football season. EDGYTIM takes a look back at the Final EDGYTIM.com 2019 Final Class 8A Top 10 poll and takes a look at which ranked teams from the 2019 season have a chance to be ranked again in the Preseason EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 poll.

2020 Preseason Class 8A Top 10 Poll: Locks

2020 Preseason Class 8A Top 10 Poll: On The Edge Teams

2020 Preseason Class 8A Top 10 poll: Party Crashers


{{ article.author_name }}