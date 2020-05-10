Ben Perry has been a focal point for the Louisville defensive staff since January. Today they got their man in the versatile athlete from Chicago. The plan for him is to play the "Card" position in Louisville's defense which functions as a hybrid box safety/outside linebacker.

Minnesota emerged as a contender for Perry's pledge about a month ago and Michigan State also turned up the heat recently but Louisville was able to hold off the Gophers and the Spartans. In a recent interview with Josh Helmholdt the Midwest analyst for Rivals, Perry said he was going to wait until campuses re-opened but decided the time to make a decision had come.

“A lot of people are committing – more than usual. I think the best decision for me is to… safely secure where I want to go, instead of waiting. That would be the smart thing to do,” explained Perry.

Louisville will have to keep recruiting Perry throughout the cycle as Michigan State and Minnesota won't stop trying to flip him and other schools will enter the mix once they miss on other targets.