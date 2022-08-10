Thanks to Illinois High School Preps historians Tom Sikorski and Kev Varney for the 2022 edition of the Winningest Football Programs of All Time updated listing.

Greetings once again, and we're back with this year's listing of Illinois high schools by the most wins.

East St. Louis Senior became the first school in the state to reach 800 wins last season, while other milestones were recorded by Monticello (600 wins), Manlius Valley (500), Geneva (500), Newton (500), Macomb (500), Gurnee Warren (500), Orion (400 victories), Orland Park Sanburg (400), Kankakee Senior (400), Antioch (400), Chicago Brother Rice (400), Deerfield (400), Chicago Phillips (400), Chicago Marist (300), Pawnee-Raymond Lincolnwood co-op (300), Norridge Ridgewood (300), Coal City (300), Chicago Mather (300), and Chatham Glenwood (300).

Also, it was discovered that Girard (now part of Virden North Mac) had over 300 wins prior to closing in 2010, so they have been included in this year's list.

This is the 10th year that we've presented a list. On the 2012 listing, there were a total of 112 schools that had won 400 or more games...46 of them had reached 500 victories. On this year's chart, there are 101 schools with 500 or more wins, and 203 are at 400 or better.

Our future plans are to present a list with a win total for every high school in the state that had varsity programs, which is approximately 750 schools (if not more), as well as keeping track of those schools that have the best winning percentage.

Speaking of winning percentages, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East is just two games short of the 250-game minimum of qualifying for the list, having a .83064 winning ratio in 248 games (206-42), so look for them to enter the list next season.

If you use this list, please credit Tom Sikorski and Kev Varney as the authors. We've enjoyed putting this together just as much as people like looking at it. Please let us know if you have any questions.