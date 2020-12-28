EdgyTim - Pugh discusses his Bearcats commitment

Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick junior three star ranked wide receiver recruit Eian Pugh (6-foot-4, 170 pounds) gave the University of Cincinnati his verbal commitment on Christmas Day. Pugh, who had narrowed down his final two schools to Cincinnati and Indiana discusses his college decision here.

"I was ready to commit to Cincinnati a few weeks ago when I made an on campus unofficial visit," Pugh said. "The coaches from Cincinnati just always made me feel like a top priority for them and I was ready to make my decision so I committed."

Pugh pointed towards several key factors that played a role in his eventual college decision to commit to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

"The coaching staff has been great at Cincinnati and they communicated with me all the time. The showed me it's recruiting board and I was the top receiver on that board. Cincinnati was also really innovative when it came to recruiting. They used Zoom and all kinds of technology to stay in touch including some virtual game day visits and they just always made sure I was able to ask as many questions as I needed to ask. Cincinnati just felt right and my parents also really love Cincinnati. They had a chance to also talk to the coaches at Cincinnati quite a bit and felt like they also was part of the process. My parents also also from the Dayton area so they have a connection to Ohio. Cincinnati is just the best fit for me and I feel great about my decision."

Pugh also pointed towards Cincinnati's recent success on the field as another factor in his commitment.

"Cincinnati is a program that over the last few years has been in the hunt for the national championship. Getting to play for a program that has the ability to play and compete at the highest level was important to me. I also love the offense at Cincinnati and I feel I'll be a good fit in that offense."

Pugh also felt his recent on campus unofficial visit to Cincinnati also played a big role in his eventual decision.

"I made a visit to Cincinnati about a month ago on my own and once I stepped on the field and stepped on campus I was pretty much set on Cincinnati. I love the fact that Cincinnati is located in the middle of the city. They offer great job opportunities after graduation and you can always find things to do."

Pugh never had plans to make such an early verbal commitment, but felt the time was right for him to make a college choice.

"Making an early commitment was never a part of the plan for me, it just worked out that way and it feels right to me. I know other schools will still recruit me and they will push me to reconsider my decision. I'm going to stick with my decision and have no reason to change my decision."

Eian Pugh is verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati.

