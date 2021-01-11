Purdue hires Mark Hagen as defensive line coach
Welcome back, Mark Hagen.
GoldandBlack.com has confirmed earlier reports that Purdue will hire the former Purdue assistant as defensive line coach. Hagen worked 11 years (2000-10) as an assistant in West Lafayette earlier in his career.
Hagen will replace Terrance Jamison, who left after one season to coach the Illinois d-line.
Hagen most recently was associate head coach for defense/defensive line at Texas in 2020 for Tom Herman, who was fired after the season.
Purdue still needs to hire a defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and cornerbacks coach as it comes off a 2-4 season.
Hagen was an assistant at Purdue from 2000-10, working under Joe Tiller and Danny Hope. During his time in West Lafayette, Hagen oversaw linebackers in 2006-07 and 2009-10 after he worked with the defensive tackles from 2000-05 and again in 2008.
He served as special teams coordinator from 2003-08, and as assistant head coach under Tiller from 2005-08. During his time at Purdue, the Boilermakers earned bowl berths seven times, including the 2001 Rose Bowl and the 2004 Capital One Bowl.
At Purdue, Hagen helped develop players like Kawann Short, Ryan Kerrigan, Alex Magee, Stanford Keglar, Anthony Spencer and Craig Terrill, all NFL draft picks.
Hagen had two stints coaching at his alma mater, Indiana, most recently in the role of co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for two seasons (2018-19). Prior to that, he was assistant defensive coordinator, while also coaching the defensive line for two seasons (2016-17). Hagen also worked as an assistant at IU from 2011-12.
In between stints at Indiana, Hagen coached for former Purdue player and assistant Kevin Sumlin at Texas A&M from 2013-15.
Hagen’s first full-time coaching job came at Northern Illinois, where he worked four seasons from 1996-99.
A Carmel, Ind., native, Hagen was a four-year letterwinner (1987, 89-91), two-time, second-team All-Big Ten selection for the Hoosiers under Bill Mallory.
