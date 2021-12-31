Purdue OL Dave Monnot has entered the NCAA transfer portal

Purdue sophomore offensive lineman Dave Monnot has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Monnot was listed as the No. 2 right guard on Purdue's Music City Bowl depth chart, but the 6-6, 300-pound Joliet (lll.) Catholic product never carved out a meaningful role for the Boilermakers.



Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore, DT Bryce Austin, QB Jack Plummer, LB Robert McWilliams, DE Dontay Hunter and RB Ja'Quez Cross enter the portal in 2021, in addition to Monnot.