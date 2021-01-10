EdgyTim - Pylon 7on7 Highlights from Dallas

Pylon 7on7 Highlights from Dallas
The Wolverine recruiting report EJ Holland took in Saturday's Boom 7on7 tournament in Dallas, Texas and captured several video clips from several top underclassmen prospects. Make sure to follow EJ Holland @EJHolland_TW on Twitter today or read his work at The Wolverine on the Rivals.com network.
Elite 2022 Michigan WR target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) making it look easy at @Pylon7on7 Dallas #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fJDtE3EBO6— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) gets in the end zone #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/vJXyohnCtK— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Another TD for Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) at @Pylon7on7 Dallas #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eSrO029icH— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) gets in the end zone yet again #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/24GDfwgcEF— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) continues to have a dominant day #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/vyoyM3eWHa— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Rivals100 Michigan WR target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) with an acrobatic grab for a TD #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/HV7m7erxTM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021
Chicago is taking over Dallas. Another TD for Rivals100 Michigan WR target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) #GoBlue @Pylon7on7 pic.twitter.com/PU1Tm3ypda— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) January 9, 2021