EdgyTim - QB/ATH Darius Wilson has a plan

Burbank (Ill.) St. Laurence senior quarterback/athlete recruit Darius Wilson (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) is holding five scholarship offers this summer along with drawing attention from several other schools. Wilson checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more in this recruiting update.

"We started team conditioning this week and it just feels good to be back with my team," Wilson said. "It was still a little bit strange being in small groups but the overall energy was great."

Wilson also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers from Army, Northern Michigan, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State and also Eastern Illinois. I've also been in touch with the coaches from all the schools who have offered me. Miami of Ohio and also Montana State have still stayed in touch and they are still interested. The coaches from both of those schools said they wanted to see me play this summer before they would offer me, but that isn't going to happen."

Wilson hasn't been able to make very many college visits due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, but he has made some virtual tours.

"I've been able to make virtual tours of Army, Eastern Illinois and also South Dakota State. The Army virtual tour was a video tour and the others ended up being more like Zoom calls. I was able to see a lot more about what those schools have to offer and they also answered a ton of questions which was helpful. I've been looking harder and harder into the schools who have offered me this summer. I still want to wait until I can make some in person visits, hopefully this fall. I'm not in a rush to make a college decision for now."

Wilson is also excited for his upcoming senior season.

"We should have another good year. This team reminds me of the team we had my sophomore year when some kids left and the younger guys stepped up. It's that next man up mentality for us and it's always been that way."

So what will fans see from Darius Wilson this coming season that they didn't see in 2019?

"I'm going to be throwing the football a lot more and my game will be much better especially throwing the football. I'm just bigger, stronger and better this coming season."

