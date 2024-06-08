Naperville (Ill.) North senior quarterback recruit Jacob Bell (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) made an unannounced unofficial visit recently to Ball State. Bell was able to get several answers from the Cardinals staff on that visit and on Friday night Bell gave the Ball State Cardinals his verbal commitment. Bell discusses his college decision here.

"My little brother was playing in a travel baseball tournament pretty close to Ball State so I decided to stop in and make an unannounced visit," Bell said. "I was able to get a lot of answers to questions I had about the school and the football program on that visit. I gave it some thought and then decided I was ready and gave the coaches at Ball State my commitment."

Bell pointed towards a handful of main reasons why he decided to commit to Ball State. .

"It just always felt right to me at Ball State. I love the campus and they have done a great job of modernizing the entire school. The facilities at Ball State are advanced including a great indoor facility. Coach Mike Neu has worked with some amazing quarterbacks including Drew Breese over his career and he's done a great job of developing quarterbacks. Being able to continue to learn and improve my overall game is an important factor to me and playing for coaches who can develop me for the highest level was another huge factor in Ball State's favor."

So which other schools did Bell consider before committing to the Ball State Cardinals?

"I looked pretty hard at both Bowling Green and also Western Michigan. I took an official visit to BGSU and I was also planning to camp at Western Michigan soon but they just got a commitment from another quarterback. Ball State is just overall a great fit for me and I'm very happy and excited about my decision, and so is my family."

Bell is also thrilled to put his recruiting process in the rearview mirror this summer

"I'm very happy to be done with the recruiting process. I can just focus on my team and my senior season and having a great last season for my school. The hardest part of the process is just taking that leap of faith and trusting in the coaches and the schools. I trust the staff at Ball State totally and I'm excited about the future."

Jacob Bell is verbally committed to Ball State.