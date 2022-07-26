QB Boe is a name to watch

Batavia Ill. junior quarterback prospect Ryan Boe (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) had a very solid 2021 sophomore season in leading the Bulldogs into the IHSA state playoffs. Boe checks in and recaps his latest football recruiting news and more in this latest recruiting update.

"We are in team camp again this week and we wrap everything up on Friday," Boe said. "Our team camp has been going good and it's been a lot of fun. Everyone is still working really hard this summer and we are making each other better every single day. We take a break starting next week then report back on August 8th from practices. We are going to have a very good year."

Boe filled us in on his summer camp travels and his latest recruiting suitors.

"I was able to camp at North Central College for two different days along with camping at Iowa State and the Wisconsin camps. Overall I thought that the one day camps went well for me. I was able to get seen by several different college coaches and I just enjoyed the whole camp experience. I would say that the Wisconsin camp was my best performance this summer. I was just able to throw the football really well at Wisconsin plus I also tested pretty well. The feedback from the college coaches was pretty positive. They all want me to keep working and getting better this summer and they also want to see some of my early season video this fall.”

Boe, who is a three sport athlete at Batavia (football/basketball/baseball) has also drawn several new college coaching follows on Twitter this summer.

"I've been getting a lot of follows from the college coaches on Twitter. Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Yale along with Western Michigan, Central Michigan, Illinois and several other schools are following me on Twitter."

Boe was asked to reflect back on his 2021 sophomore season at the varsity level and how his game has improved this off season.

"I was pretty nervous going into our opening game last season against Phillips, but once I completed my first pass I settled down and just felt like everything was going to be fine. Last season I felt overall that I did my job and I fulfilled my role and I tried to help the team as much as I could last year. This coming season I have an expanded role in the offense and I'm going to have much better pocket awareness. I'm also focused on taking less sacks this season along with just having better overall footwork and I'm also much stronger for this season."

Does Boe have a dream school?

"As a little kid I always loved Oregon because they had so many different uniforms. Outside of that I'm just looking to get an opportunity to play football in college at the highest level I can."



