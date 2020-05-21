Breese (Ill.) Mater Dei junior quarterback prospect Reed Braundmeier (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) wrapped up his junior year of high school last week. Braundmeier checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news along with his upcoming summer plans here.

"I added an offer earlier this week from Quincy (D2)," Braundmeier said. "It's great to have an offer from Quincy and I'll look into them more soon."

Braundmeier filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been staying in touch with college coaches. Memphis has remained in touch and they seem to be wanting to talk more lately. I'm also in contact with Murray State and they added new coaches and seem to be getting back up and reaching out more lately. I'm also in touch with the coaches from Illinois State, Southern Illinois and some smaller level programs."

So what is the plan for this summer for Braundmeier?

"I was hoping to get out to a bunch of colleges for visits and camps and that has changed. We also won't be able for now to have our summer team camp. We've been getting together as a team on Zoom calls and going over our playbook. I'm close friends with everyone on the team especially the receivers and running backs so I'll call a few of them up to come with me to throw. I have a big yard so we can get work in, otherwise we can't go to any football fields because of the pandemic."

For now Braundmeier will wait and hope for a chance later this summer to get back to football.

"I'm just hoping we can get back to work this summer and get out season in."



