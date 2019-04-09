Normal (Ill.) West junior quarterback recruit Carson Camp (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) on Monday gave South Dakota his verbal commitment. Camp, who also considered both Indiana State and Illinois State breaks down his college decision here.

"My decision to commit to South Dakota was something I took a long time to consider," Camp said. "South Dakota in the end just felt right to me and I'm just very happy and excited about my decision."

Carson filled us in on why he decided to pledge to the University of South Dakota.

"I've been able to build up a great relationship with several of the coaches at South Dakota including quarterback coach Ted Schlafke plus my recruiting coach Dante Warren. They both played the quarterback position and understand the in's and out's of the position. I also plan to major in either Media or Journalism and South Dakota offers a strong program. The depth chart at South Dakota is also a plus and I'll be able to come in and compete for a position right away. South Dakota has several successful grads from both my major along with guys from the football program. I made a recent visit to South Dakota and I loved it and I'm planning to go back for more visits and hopefully some games this coming season."

Camp admits that calling up the coaches from both Illinois State and Indiana State and telling them he was headed elsewhere was difficult.

"It was a tough decision because I had offers from three great schools and football programs. I just felt that In found a great fit at South Dakota and the relationships I've built up with those coaches was really important in my final decision."

So why make sure an early decision?

"That's a hard question to answer quickly because it involves a lot of different issues. I originally planned to wait until the end of the spring evaluation period. I was waiting on one specific FBS school in particular but I already had three strong FCS offers and everything to me just felt right with South Dakota. I also didn't want to miss out on an opportunity by waiting. The timing was just right for me now to commit and in all honesty I was ready to make my decision."

Carson Camp is verbally committed to South Dakota.

