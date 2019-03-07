Normal (Ill.) West junior quarterback recruit Carson Camp (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) made a weekend visit to Southern Illinois University. Camp checks in and updates his latest recruiting news along with his impressions of his visit to SIU here.

"I went down to SIU on Saturday for a visit" Camp said. "I also had a chance to visit both Ball State and Western Michigan not too long ago and all three visits went well."

Carson filled us in on his first impressions of Southern Illinois University.

"SIU has great facilities and I also really liked the SIU coaching staff. I was able to spend a lot of time with QB Coach Blake Rolan. Coach Rolan said he really liked my game and junior video and that I'm a high priority recruit for SIU. This was my first visit to SIU and what stood out to me was the facilities and just how nice everything is at SIU. It's an FCS school with FBS level facilities. I also enjoyed my one on one talks with Coach Rolan along with head coach Nick Hill. Coach hill was also a quarterback so he's pretty easy to relate to and the same goes for the rest of the coaches at SIU."

Does Camp have any additional campus visits in mind?

"I'm planning to go visit South Dakota on March 23rd. I've been in touch with Coach (Dante) Warren quite a bit and South Dakota is very interested. The coaches told me that if I visit I'll end up adding an offer from them so that's exciting and I'm looking forward to visiting South Dakota."

So who else has Camp drawn recruiting interest from this winter?

"Besides SIU and South Dakota I've also been in touch with Western Michigan, Ball State, Kent State plus Illinois State and also Indiana State just offered me a scholarship."

Three Bonus Questions with Carson Camp:

Q: So what is your favorite movie of all time?

Carson Camp: Invincible. It's the story of Philadelphia Eagles Vince Papale who was a bartender who tried out for the Eagles and made the team. It's just a great story and a movie that I just have to watch whenever it's on TV. Mark Wahlberg plays Vince Papale and it's just my favorite movie and a great story.

Q: So what is your hidden talent?

Carson Camp: I'm a really strong Madden gamer. I don't play a lot of video games but Madden is my game.

Q: So if it's not football what sport would you want to play?

Carson Camp: Basketball. I'm a spot up shooter and I loved the physicality of basketball. My family has a lot of basketball ties in the family and it definitely would have been basketball.

Carson Camp has scholarship offers from Illinois State and Indiana State.

