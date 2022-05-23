QB Carlson is a name to watch

Maple Park (Ill.) Kaneland 2024 quarterback prospect Troyer Carlson (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) had an extremely productive sophomore season for the Knights last fall, and Carlson will be one of the top names to watch this coming fall football season. Carlson breaks down his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been just working hard and getting ready for the summer college camps and getting ready for my junior season," Troyer said. "My recruiting has been going pretty well. I've gotten some camp invited and we've also seen some college coaches in school over the last month."

Carlson, who is a three sport athlete (football/basketball/track) broke down his latest recruiting news this spring.

"Illinois has made in school visit and Coach (Tim) Kane was here not too long ago. I've also received camp invited from the coached at Louisville, Iowa State, Yale plus Ball State. I've also started to get some follows on Twitter from some new schools as well. I'm still just a sophomore so coaches are limited in being able to contact me, but I'm looking forward to making some camps this summer and getting to know the coaches better and see some schools in person."

Carlson also recapped his upcoming summer college camp visit schedule. .

"I'm planning to camp at the Rise and Fire Camp on May 29th. I'm also signed up for the Lindenwood mega camp on June 4th, North Central College on June 9th and the U Indy mega camp on June 11th. I'm also signed up for individual camps at Iowa State (June 14th), Louisville (June 21st) and also Northwestern (June 23rd). I'm also planning to camp at both Yale and Wisconsin but I don't have dates for those camps just yet."

So what part of his game has Carlson been working on to improve this spring?

"I've been working on my overall mechanics along with adding more good weight and strength. I've added nearly 25 more pounds since the start of the fall season. I was at 160 pounds to start the season and I'm up to 185 pounds now. I just hit the weight room hard along with just making sure I'm eating more protein and really focusing more on diet. I feel really good these days with the added weight and strength."

So what should college coaches know about Troyer Carlson and what can he can bring to a college program?

"I'm a hard worker and I like being a leader and being in charge. I'm a take charge guy and I'll do anything to help us win games. I want to be able to put my team in position to win games and make big plays."



