QB Crafton remains busy this spring

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln Way West sophomore quarterback prospect Cole Crafton (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is a talented multi-sport athlete (football/baseball) who has been drawing steady football recruiting interest this spring, Crafton, who is already verbally committed to Louisville for baseball talks about his growing football recruiting news in this update.

"Right now I'm in the middle of baseball season so I've been really busy between baseball and also football and recruiting," Crafton said. "We are ranked in the Top 10 in state for baseball and I'm having a pretty good season so far. We have also been seeing more and kore college coaches in school this spring for football."

Crafton recapped his latest football recruiting news so far this spring.

"Lately the coaches from Miami of Ohio have been in school along with Northwestern, Illinois, Kansas State was in school recently and they said they would be back later this spring to see a throwing session.Back in January we had in school visits from Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan, NIU along with a lot of other MAC (Mid American Conference) schools. Iowa is also suppose to be in school on Friday. "

Crafton, who is a very solid student in the class room also discussed what he's been working on to improve his game this off-season.

"I definitely have worked hard in the weight room this off-season and I've been able to add more good weight and strength. I'm up to 205 pounds now and I took a lot of hits last season. I wanted to come back for next year and be stronger and more capable of becoming more of a running threat. I'm pretty happy with the gains I've made so far. I'm also working on improving my footwork and just be able to bette escape pressure along with making better overall reads and progressions."

Crafton is also gearing up for a busy summer college camp season.

"I'm looking at making a trip down to Florida in June and I'm planning to go to one day camps at Florida, Florida State and also Miami. I'm also looking to get out to more college camps closer to home but I don't have any plans set just yet. I need to also juggle my baseball schedule this summer along with my team camp for football."



