Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception junior QB recruit Danny Cronin (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) made a Saturday spring practice visit to Eastern Illinois University and Cronin came away adding his first offer from the in-state EIU Panthers. Cronin recaps his EIU visit and offer here.

"I went to Eastern Illinois on Saturday to watch a spring practice," Cronin said. "I had been staying in touch with the coaches at EIU for a while and they invited me down for the visit. I was a bit surprised to get my first offer from EIU and it was a great feeling."

Cronin recapped his visit and impressions from Eastern Illinois.

"I've known the coaches at Eastern Illinois for a while now including going back to last year when I was still at Fenwick and they were at Northwestern. I loved it at EIU. I just love the coaches at EIU and they just have a great coaching staff. The coaches at EIU like me as a quarterback but they also offered me as an athlete because they said they just want me to be a part of the team. The EIU coaches said they will take a hard look at me at quarterback but that they feel I could also play either linebacker or even as a Superback for them. Getting my first offer from EIU is pretty special and you'll always remember the first school who offered you. I really had never met Coach (Adam) Cushing until Saturday and we had a great talk and visit. I was also able to tour the facilities and we also took some photos and I also talked with several of the assistant coaches at EIU. Overall it was a great visit and day for me on Saturday at EIU."

Cronin is also expecting to start to see more college coaches in school starting this week.

"We haven't seen any college coaches in school just yet but that is suppose to change this week. I know that the coaches from Fordham are planning to be in school soon along with Cornell, Dartmouth and also Boston College."

Cronin is also starting to line up his summer camp schedule.

"I know that I'm planning to go to the Northwestern showcase camp this summer. I'm also planning to camp at Harvard and Cornell. I might also add a few other camps like Iowa and also Indiana for this summer."

Danny Cronin has a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois University.



