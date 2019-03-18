Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception junior QB prospect Danny Cronin (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) has transferred from Fenwick to Immaculate Conception this semester and Cronin is excited about his new school along with getting to know his new teammates. Cronin also recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I transferred to Immaculate Conception for the spring semester," Cronin said. "It's been a good move for me. IC is my home parish school and I'm getting along really well with everyone and getting to know everyone better. The coaches are really good guys and I'm excited about getting to work with my new team."

Cronin also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with some of the Ivy League schools such as Harvard and Yale. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Western Michigan and Toledo. I'm planning to visit Western Michigan on March 23rd. I'm also looking at getting out to visit Harvard over my spring break and I might also visit Boston College while I'm out in the Boston area."

So what has Cronin been focused on to improve his overall game this winter?

"I'm still working each week with my quarterback Coach Greg (Holcomb). I'm also working out with Coach Don Beebe's and House of Speed. I just want to get bigger, faster and stronger and I'm also training to be ready to play both ways this coming season. I also want to continue to improve in becoming a better leader for my team. I felt last season I was able to grow as a leader for my team and I want to carry that over to my new team this season. I also just want to become a better athlete for this coming season."