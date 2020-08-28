EdgyTim - QB Cunningham is emerging

South Holland (Ill.) Thornwood senior quarterback recruit Jalen Cunningham (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) was drawing limited recruiting attention earlier this summer, yet Cunningham has been a standout performer this summer at a handful of recently held camp. Cunningham checks in and discusses his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"The camps this summer have been fun and I feel like I'm playing well," Cunningham said. "We are back in school now with all online classes over the first two weeks and that's been going good so far, but it's definitely different."

Cunningham recapped his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I have some (roster spot) offers from Augustana and Milliken and also offers from Olivet Nazarene (NAIA) and Roosevelt (NAIA). Some other schools have started to follow me on Twitter like Northern Michigan, Indiana Wesleyan and Murray State. I'm just going to go out and keep working and going to as many camps and anywhere I can show what I can do this summer and fall. Hopefully some colleges will take notice of me and look harder at me this spring once we can play."

So what has Cunningham been focused on improving in his game this extended off season?

"I've been working on just improving my overall mechanics and footwork this off season along with just being more ready to run with the football this coming season. I stayed in the pocket a lot last year and I feel I can help us more if I can mix in more run with the pass."

After leading the Thunderbirds to the state playoffs in 2019, what lessons did Cunningham learn from a season ago he can take forward this year?

"I think last year we took some teams for granted and we learned that we need to respect all opponents and take everyone seriously. We had some games last year that we should have been more ready to play. We have a good core of players back from last year and I think everyone is just more focused and more experienced."

Cunningham has also embraced his leadership role even more this summer.

"I'm just trying to stay positive for everyone and make sure we are all getting our work in. I lead a team workout without any of the coaches for 3 days a week. I want to just keep everyone working and staying focused and locked in."



