Granite City (Ill.) junior quarterback recruit Freddy Edwards (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has stayed busy this summer with his team and is getting ready for his upcoming junior season. Edwards checks in and recaps his busy summer and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been just staying this summer," Edwards said. "I camped earlier this summer at Iowa State and outside of that camp it's been all about my team. I'm just ready for some football."

Edwards broke down his camp impressions from Iowa State.

"I went to Iowa State camp earlier this summer. I really liked the camp at Iowa State. I liked the coaching at the Iowa State camp. I learned a lot of different quarterback drills that I hadn't done before and I'm still doing some of the same drills in my own training sessions. I worked a lot with the assistant coaches at Iowa State and that went well. I also had a chance to walk around the campus before the camp with my brother and my parents and it's pretty amazing. What stands out to me about Iowa State are the coaches and just the energy that the coaches at Iowa State have is impressive."

Edwards is done with his summer camps and is focused strictly on his team the rest of the summer.

"I'm just ready for the season and seeing which other colleges start to look at me and contact me. Our team is looking really good. We have the same goals and I think that is what this team needs to succeed. We have a lot of returning starters and some good new kids and I'm really excited to go."

Freddy Edwards has a scholarship offer from Iowa State.