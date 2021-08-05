QB Forcucci pledges to Holy Cross

Wheaton (Ill.) North 2022 quarterback recruit Mark Forcucci (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) decided earlier this week to wrap up his recruiting process this summer and gave Holy Cross his verbal commitment. Forcucci takes a few minutes and shares his thoughts on his college decision here.

"My Dad and I visited Holy Cross on July 22nd and I loved it," Forcucci said. "I just felt very comfortable with the staff and Holy Cross really felt like home so I committed."

Forcucci pointed towards some key factors why he decided to pledge to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

"The people at Holy Cross are pretty amazing. They just have a great family atmosphere at Holy Cross and everyone was just so friendly and helpful on my visit. The coaches are just great people and I was able to really get to know them better on my visit. The facilities at Holy Cross are great and I also really love the campus and the surrounding area. I wanted to find a school where I can feel comfortable over the next four years and also feel at home, and I definitely found that at Holy Cross. Holy Cross also offers a great education and it's just a great overall fit for me."

Did Forcucci also look hard at any other schools this summer besides Holy Cross?

"I also looked pretty hard at Drake, Dayton, Penn, Northern Iowa and also Miami of Ohio. I also made an unofficial visit to Northern Iowa. I also enjoyed my visit to Northern Iowa and they also have a lot to offer, but I just feel that Holy Cross is just the best fit for me overall. A lot of schools said they liked me but that they wanted to see my early senior season video. In a lot of cases, the schools recruiting me had scholarship offers out already and I was the next guy up for them."

Was committing before the start of his senior year always the plan for Forcucci?

"I really didn't anticipate making an early decision to be honest, but the process really changed. I didn't want to wait to make my decision too long because kids have been committing to schools faster and faster. I weighted my options and it all pointed me to Holy Cross. I just like everything they have to offer and I definitely did not want to miss out on Holy Cross."

Forcucci can now just go out and play his upcoming senior season without needing to focus on his recruiting process.

"I'm excited to just have my decision made and getting to get back out on the field with my teammates starting next week. We had a lot of momentum from the spring season and we have big goals in mind this season. My own personal goals is to just put up just bigger numbers overall and just raise the bar on my overall game."

Mark Forcucci is verbally committed to Holy Cross.



