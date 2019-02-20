Naperville (Ill.) Neuqua Valley junior quarterback prospect Mark Gronowski (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) had a busy President's Day weekend in leading Boom Midwest Black to the Boom Midwest 7on7 tournament title while also fitting in visits to both Illinois State and Northwestern. Gronowski fills us in on his recent visits and much more here.

"I had good visits to both Illinois State and also Northwestern," Gronowski said. "It was also fun playing in the President's Day tournament and now we are heading to Las Vegas this coming weekend for another 7on7 tournament."

Gronowski, who is also a three sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) at Neuqua Valley recapped his weekend visit impressions from Illinois State and Northwestern.

"I went to Illinois State on Saturday for a junior day and it was pretty cool. I was able to see some of the campus and the facilities at Illinois State and I also also able to sit down and talk with a few of the Illinois State coaches including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kurt Beathard. The ISU coaches said they want me to stay in touch with them and that they will come back to school this spring to see me throw in person. I really liked the campus and the facilities at Illinois State and overall it was just a good visit.

"I went up to Northwestern on Sunday with a group of guys from Boom for a team tour. The new lakefront facilities are unbelievable at Northwestern. They have everything you'd want and they are still building things and adding to it. I was able to talk with a few of the Northwestern coaches a bit and I'm hoping to go back later this spring for another visit."

Gronoswki has seen increased recruiting attention so far this winter.

"Besides Illinois State and Northwestern I've also been in touch with the coaches from Western Michigan, Ball State, Miami of Ohio, NIU, South Dakota, South Dakota State, North Dakota, Wyoming plus some of the Ivy League schools are starting to reach out. A lot of those schools want me to come out and visit them in person this spring. I'm working on my schedule now and I'm looking at getting out to visit Western Michigan and Ball State in April and hopefully I can fit in even more visits."