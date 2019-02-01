Chicago (Ill.) Curie junior quarterback prospect Damarius Johns (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) was oen of several intriguing underclassmen to watch at the recently held EDGYTIM Underclassmen Showcase powered by EFT Football. Johns checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this update.

"The Showcase was a lot of fun," Johns said. "It was good to just go out and complete and go up against a lot of new kids. "

Johns, who started at quarterback last season for the Condors and head coach Arthur Ray Jr. recapped his latest recruiting news so far this winter.

"I don't have any offers just yet but I've been in contact with the coaches from Purdue, Western Michigan, South Dakota, Toledo and Wisconsin. We've also been seeing a lot more college coaches in school over the last few weeks. Most of the coaches just want to get to know me better and they are also talking about having me throw for them later this spring."

Johns discusses what he's been focusing on to improve his overall game this winter.

"I'm working hard on improving my footwork and just learning more about the game and improving my overall football IQ. I want to get better at just reading the defense better. I would say that some of my strengths are that I'm a leader for my team and I want to keep motivating other players and keeping everyone up."

Johns could also draw recruiting attention at more than just quarterback this winter and spring.

"I know that the college coaches so far have all been talking about me playing quarterback. I've played quarterback since the 7th grade, but I also want to just play in college and I'll play anywhere they feel I can help the team."

Johns is also excited to get back on the field this coming summer with his team.

"We played a lot of young kids last season and we will bring back a lot of experience. I also think we learned a lot last season that we can take into next season. We learned that we need to take practices more seriously. We also need to keep all the outside distractions away and not let fans and others get in our heads."

