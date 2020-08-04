EdgyTim - QB Kyler will reset for the fall

DeKalb (Ill) senior quarterback prospect Trenton Kyler (6-foot-0, 165 pounds) has been a highly productive signal caller for the Barbs and a varsity starter since his sophomore season. Kyler was also planning on his senior season video to help move along his recruiting process, but that will now need to wait. Kyler checks in and talks recruiting and more in this update.

"I definitely didn't want to see the season get moved to the spring," Kyler said. "Just getting a chance to have any type of season will be a blessing. It's definitely better to move the season to the spring and try to have a full season than to start and then have to cancel. It's much better in the spring than nothing at all."

Kyler, who has been a varsity starter for the Barbs since his sophomore year recapped his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I have recruiting interest from several different levels. I have an offer from Roosevelt (NAIA) along with Augustana (D3). I've also been in touch with some D2 schools like Northern State and also Minnesota State Moorehead along with several other D3 schools. I was planning to camp this summer at NIU along with a few other MAC schools and also some D2 camps but all of those camps got cancelled."

Kyler, who also plays basketball for DeKalb also filled us in on his off season work and what he's been trying to improve in his overall game.

"I really worked on improving my overall mechanics including my feet placement. I'm also always working on improving my deep ball and touch. I just threw the football a ton this off season with (former DeKalb and current Alex (Siebens) this summer. I also worked harder on adding more good weight."

Regardless of when his senior season actually begins, Kyler is excited for the Barbs chances.

"The hardest part of moving the season to the spring is that we have a chance to have a really good season. We are going to have a really powerful offense and I'm excited to just get back and play football again."