QB Lausch commits to ND for two sports

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice 2022 quarterback recruit Jack Lausch (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) decided to give the University of Notre Dame his verbal commitment and will play both football and baseball in college for the Fighting Irish. Lausch discusses his decision in this recruiting update.

"Notre Dame is giving me the opportunity to play both football and baseball in college and I'm just very excited to commit to Notre Dame," Lausch said. "It all started last year with Notre Dame baseball when they started recruiting me. Notre Dame football then also got in contact with me later in my recruiting process and I'm just excited to have this opportunity."

Lausch has always had a goal of being able to play both football and baseball in college and playing for the Fighting Irish fulfills his dream.

"My goal was always to be able to play both sports in college and to play them for as long as I can. Not too many schools would allow me to play both sports, but Notre Dame has a long history of kids who have had success playing both sports in college including guys like Cole Kmet and Jeff Samardzija. I just want to see where it all takes me and Notre Dame has great programs in both football and baseball. In football, I'll be a preferred walk on as a quarterback and I'll play outfield in baseball for Notre Dame."

Lausch, who grew up a Notre Dame fan made a recent on campus visit to the South Bend, Indiana campus and squared away his college plans.

"I was at Notre Dame a few weeks ago and met with the baseball coaches along with the football coaches. I was able to meet with the coaches and that's when the plan really all came together for me. Everyone was very helpful and cooperative and Notre Dame has done this before and has been very successful over the years. I grew up a huge Notre Dame fan and they are a big time program in both sports. I'm also excited to have a chance to earn a great degree and a great education at Notre Dame."

Next up for Lausch this summer is plenty of baseball and football.

"We just wrapped up the high school baseball season so now I'm playing travel baseball this summer along with getting ready for football season. We have been lifting as a team for football and working out on our own, and we will get going pretty soon on our summer team football camp."

Jack Lausch is verbally committed to Notre Dame.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today