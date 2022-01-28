QB Lott recaps his recruiting

Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin junior quarterback prospect Tyaire Lott (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) had a terrific 2021 fall football season for the Cyclones and Hall of Fame head coach Ken Leonard. Lott, who is playing basketball this winter on the Cyclones (21-0) state ranked basketball team checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"We won the City title game on Wednesday and the basketball season has been great so far," Lott said. "We also have had a few college coaches in school earlier this week and between school. basketball season and also trying to get training in for football I've been staying busy."

Lott filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this winter.

"We had the coaches from Western Illinois, Illinois State, NIU and also South Dakota make in school visits. I was invited to a junior day event at South Dakota. I really haven't been able to get out to visit any schools since we went from football season right to basketball season right away. My coaches have told me that we will see a lot more college coaches this spring and that they will want to see me throw in person."

Lott, who passed for over 3,100 yards and 45 touchdowns last season for the Cyclones was asked to break down and grade his on the field performance.

"I would give myself a good overall grade from last season. I felt that I was able to move the chains pretty consistently and just kept the offense moving forward. I also felt pretty good about my overall accuracy but I also know I still have a lot of work to do. I definitely want to be able to put more zip on my passes. I also need to work on my overall strength and my mechanics."

So what lessons did Lott and the Cyclones learn from the 2021 Class 4A state runner up season that they can carry into the upcoming 2022 season?

"We learned that every game is tough and that we need to challenge ourselves in every game. Everyone this winter is much more intense and focused. I do most of my lifting in with the basketball team but I've been in with football and everyone is really working hard and helping to get the younger guys in line. I'm also trying to be more vocal of a leader and just try to encourage my teammates as much as I can."