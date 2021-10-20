QB Lucero commits to GVSU

Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township senior quarterback recruit Aidan Lucero (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) decided on Tuesday night to wrap up his recruiting process and gave D2 Grand Valley State University his verbal commitment. Lucero discusses his commitment decision and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I made a game day visit to Grand Valley State on Saturday and it was a great overall visit and experience," Lucero said. "I also made an unofficial visit to GVSU in July and I just feel at home and very confident and excited about my commitment to GVSU."

Lucero, who has been one of the key players in leading Class 8A state ranked Warren Township (8-0) this season filled us in on why he decided to pledge to the GVSU Lakers.

"When I made my first visit to GVSU back in July it just felt like the right place for me right away. At that time I had some offers and attention from some D1 schools and I wasn't ready in the summer to commit to GVSU. The coaches at GVSU are 100 percent genuine and honest and everyone at GVSU has been just really welcoming. I was also able to meet the quarterbacks on my visit and they are all great guys. I can tell right away that no one has any personal agendas and that everyone in the quarterback room works together and pulls for each other. I was also able to meet a lot of the other guys in the recruiting class and they all seem like great guys who I get along with really well. GVSU is also leaving D2 and will be playing at the FCS level in the Ohio Valley conference in 2023 so it's really exciting times for the school and the football program. GVSU also offers a great education and it's also pretty close to home."

Lucero also had several different offers and college options this fall before making his commitment to Grand Valley State.

"I had an earlier offer from Northern Iowa along with offers from some D2 schools like Minnesota State. North Dakota, North Dakota State, Murray State, EIU along with some of the Missouri Valley Conference schools have all stayed in touch with me this season. In the end I'm just really happy and excited about my decision to commit to Grand Valley State and I just found a school that's a great fit for me in so many ways."

Lucero is also thrilled to have his recruiting process behind him.

"Honestly I'm glad it's over. The longer the process went on the more pressure came with waiting on making a decision. It was starting to be pretty stressful. I definitely also wanted to make my decision before we head into the state playoffs, so I can just put all of my focus on my team and not worry about my recruiting."

Aidan Lucero is verbally committed to Grand Valley State University.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today