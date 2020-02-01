Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior quarterback recruit Justin Lynch (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) made an unofficial visit to Temple this afternoon, and Lynch gave the Owls and head coach Rod Carey his verbal commitment. Lynch discusses his decision here.

"I visited Temple today," Lynch said. "I really like the offense at Temple. When I got to campus it was really mind blowing seeing the facilities and all of the good stuff they have to offer."

Lynch, who was drawing multiple college looks this winter along with already holding offers from NIU, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State and Brown also pointed towards his relationship with the coaching staff at Temple as another factor in his decision.

"The coached at Temple are great guys and I have a good relationship with them. Temple was the first school to offer and the overall energy they bring to the table is amazing."

Lynch who last season led the Caravan to the 2019 Class 7A IHSA state title and an undefeated 14-0 season also discussed why he made his college decision this early, with a little less than 10 months remaining until he can officially sign a Letter of Intent.

"When I got to Temple I just had a feeling inside me about how great the school is and the football program, and I couldn't miss out on Temple so I committed."

Loyalty also played a factor in Lynch's decision.

"Temple was the first school to offer me. They are the first school to give me a shot to play at the next level so that loyalty for me was also important."

Justin Lynch is verbally committed to Temple.

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today