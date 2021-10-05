QB Makuh recaps his weekend visit

Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey (6-0) senior quarterback prospect Jimmy Makuh (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) is having an impressive fall football season for the Huskies. Makuh was able to make a recent game day visit to Southern Illinois University and recaps his visit impressions along with his latest recruiting news in this recruiting update.

"The season has been going pretty well for us so far" Makuh said. "I feel pretty good about how I've been playing but I know I can get better and better each week. I just want to keep helping us win games this season and that's my main focus right now."

Makuh also made a recent game day visit to Southern Illinois University. .

"I made a game day visit to SIU and I had a really good time. It was my first visit to SIU and I just liked it a lot. SIU feels like a good overall fit for me and we are still talking quite a bit but they haven't offered me yet. SIU is just a great looking school and just the whole vibe is great at SIU. They also have a lot of newer facilities and a great new stadium. The SIU coaches are great and they seem to like me. They want me to stay in touch with them this fall. The game at SIU was great and just was a crazy finish and comeback win."

Have other schools been in contact with Makuh this fall?

"I've been in touch with the coaches from SIU along with the coaches from Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Yale, Harvard, Dartmouth. I've been sending those schools my video each week and a lot of those coaches have invited me to make a game day visit this fall. I'm hoping to get out to make more visits this fall but I don't have anything set up just yet."

So how has Makuh's game improved this fall compared to a season ago?

"I'm definitely a more confident player this season. I know the playbook so much better now plus I also feel I'm more of a run threat this season. I also worked on my arm strength and I have a new warmup drill which really has made a difference for me this season I feel good about my game and I'm also just another year more experienced this season."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today