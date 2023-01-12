Woodstock (Ill.) Marian Central Catholic junior quarterback recruit Cale McThenia (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) was able to add his first Division 1 scholarship offer on Wednesday from Northern Iowa. McThenia recaps his first impressions of Northern Iowa after adding his first offer from the Panthers and more in this recruiting update.

"I've been staying in contact with the Northern Iowa coaches for some time now and today they called my head coach (Liam Kirwan), and wanted to talk to both of us," McThenia said. "We had the Northern Iowa coaches on the call along with myself and Coach Kirwan and that's when Northern Iowa decided to offer me a scholarship. It's truly a dream come true."

So what does McThenia know about Northern Iowa?

"I know that Northern Iowa plays in the Missouri Valley Conference and that's one of the top conferences in FCS. I'm pretty familiar with the Missouri Valley since my older sister plays soccer at Western Illinois. I'm actually going to visit Northern Iowa on January 21st for a junior day event and I'm looking forward to seeing the school in person and meeting the coaches in person on the visit."

McThenia also filled us in on who are some of the school who have shown recruiting interest in him so far this winter.

"Besides Northern Iowa I've also have had contact and interest from the coaches at South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Ball State, North Dakota, Rutgers and also Toledo. I made game day visits last season to Iowa State, NIU, WIU snd also Western Michigan. I'm also going to make a junior day visit to Ball State on January 16th."

McThenia was asked to reflect back on his 2022 season and break down his on the field performance.

"I was happy last season with my overall arm talent and ball placement and that became a strength in my game/ I also was able to become more of a scrambler than I was the season before. I'm definitely working on improving my overall 40 yard dash time this winter. I also need to continue to learn more of the mental side of the game, reading defenses better and just get better with everything in my game."

Cale McThenia has a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa.



