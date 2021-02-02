EdgyTim - QB Meschi commits to GVSU

Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior quarterback recruit Vince Meschi (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has had his ups and downs over his high school career and his recruiting, yet Meschi has remained focused and his patience and work ethic paid off. Meschi on Monday decided to end his recruiting process and gave Grand Valley State his verbal commitment.

"It's been one hell of a ride for me over the last four years but it feels great to be committed to Grand Valley State," Meschi said. "It was pretty crazy how it all went down for me but I'm just really happy and excited about getting an opportunity from GVSU."

Meschi discussed his college choice and why GVSU stood out.

"It's pretty crazy how all of this went down with GVSU. Armani (Moreno) has been one of my best friends and he was talking to me about GVSU and how we always talked about playing together in college. So I asked my head coach (John Ivlow) if he could reach out to the coaches at GVSU. I was in touch with the coached at GVSU and they really liked me but I didn't have any junior year video because of COVID. Three months later GVSU was looking to bring in a second quarterback and they reached out to me and had me visit them. I had a great workout and I loved it at GVSU but I still had no junior season video. Then GVSU had a quarterback get a D1 offer and decommit and the coaches at GVSU always said I was the next guy up. They offered me a scholarship and a few days later I committed."

"Grand Valley State is just a great school with a ton of tradition. I was able to make a few separate visits on my own and it's a great campus and they also get a ton of support for the football program at GVSU. The coaches at GVSU just always have treated me and my family great. Really everything that GVSU has to offer is great and the coaches at GVSU really believed in me and my abilities. GVSU also has a strong incoming recruiting class and I'm really excited about my decision."

So which school did Meschi consider before making his college choice?

"I looked hard at the University of Indianapolis and I made a visit there. Northwoods also offered me and I heard from a lot of different schools on different levels. Once GVSU offered me it was pretty much a done deal for me and I appreciated the recruiting interest from the other schools who recruited me."

Meschi will also finally get a chance at playing his senior season beginning on March 19th as IHSA football will play a 6 game season this spring.

"I just thank God we will have a senior season to play. I found out about the season starting up then the following day I got my offer from Grand Valley State. Again it's been a wild ride but it's worked out great for me."

Vince Meschi is verbally committed to Grand Valley State,