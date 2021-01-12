EdgyTim - QB Michael is on the move

Former O'Fallon (Ill.) sophomore quarterback prospect Colt Michael (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has decided to move and is now enrolled at De Smet High School in St. Louis Missouri. Michael, the younger brother of O'Fallon 2021 QB Ty Michael (McKendree) discusses his move and more in this recruiting update.

"My first day of classes at De Smet was on Tuesday," Michael said. "It's just great to be able to take classes in school in person and not all online classes. De Smet is a great school that offers strong academics and also a strong football program. I'm going to mis my friends at O'Fallon but I'm excited for the my next challenge at De Smet."

Michael, who is playing 7on7 this winter for Flight out of St.Louis filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've gotten a few follows on Twitter from some of the college coaches. I've been getting follows from Western Michigan, Northwestern, Arkansas State along with a few other schools. I still haven't played at the varsity level yet so my goal is to work my way up to become a varsity starter."



So what part of his game as Michael been working on this winter?

"I've been focused on just throwing and working on improving my overall mechanics along with improving my arm strength. I've also been lifting and working out and I've been able to add nearly 20 pounds over the last year. I was able to improve my diet, eat 4-5 meals a day and also working harder in the weight room has really paid off."

Michael is also excited to get a chance to see his older brother play in college closer to home.

"Ty I thought made a great decision with McKendree. He's always told me to keep my head up no matter what, work hard and God will help you find your way. We have a really close family and everyone is excited to have him closer to home so I can see him play in college."



