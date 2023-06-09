Wheaton (Ill.) St, Francis senior three star ranked quarterback recruit Alessio Milivojevic (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) was able to make his college decision and on Thursday night gave the Ball State Cardinals his verbal commitment. Milivojevic takes a few minutes and discusses his college decision in this latest recruiting breaking news update.

"Ball State offered me a scholarship a few months ago and we've been building up just a great relationship," Milivojevic said. "Ball State is just a great all around fit for me. They have a great staff, it's close to home and I'm just very happy and excited to commit to Ball State."

Milivojevic pointed towards a few key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Ball State.

"The coaching staff at Ball State are just great guys. I've been able to get to know the Ball State offensive coordinator Coach (Kevin) Lynch along with head coach (Mike) Neu over the past few months and they are just great people. Coach Lynch has seen me throw already a few times in person and he's already helping me with my throws and adjustments. He's excited to coach me up and make me the best quarterback I can be at the next level. Ball State also made me a top priority and that was also really important to me. It can be frustrating when a school recruits you but then you find out that you aren't the top guy on their recruiting board."

Was staying closer to home ever a factor for Milivojevic in his final decision?

"In the end I guess it was a factor but really more of a smaller factor to be honest, it just happened to work out that way. It will be great for my family and friends since Ball State is pretty close to home. Overall it was a lot of different factors and a lot of positives that Ball State has to offer that caught my attention. Ball State overall is just a good fit for me so I committed."

So which other schools did Milivojevic consider before making his college decision?

"I looked pretty hard at both Buffalo and also Tulane. I haven't made an official visits just yet. I made two separate unofficial visits to Ball State already and I'll take my official visit to Ball State on June 22nd thru 24th. Ball State will be the only official visit I'm making and I'm fully committed to Ball State."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Milijovevic?

"It was a pretty crazy process to be honest. I was constantly answering my phone and dealing with calls and text. Just trying to figure out which schools really want you was hard. Ball State made me it's top priority from the beginning and they stuck with me. If I could give anyone advice on the recruiting process it would be to ask the hard questions and and see who is really interested in you. Also just keep working hard no matter what and a lot of things can change when you are in high school."

Alessio Milivojevic is verbally committed to Ball State University.

