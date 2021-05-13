 EdgyTim - QB Owens recaps The Stage camp
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 07:27:21 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Owens recaps The Stage camp

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Jacksonville (Ill.) sophomore quarterback prospect Elijah Owens (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) made the long drive up from Jacksonville to the North side of Chicago on Tuesday night and took part in the first ever The Stage showcase camp. Owens breaks down his camp performance and impressions along with filling us in on his upcoming summer camp plans and more in this recruiting update.

"I really liked The Stage camp," Owens said. "It was just a good chance to compete and play along side a lot of the other quarterback I've read about in the state."

Owens broke down his camp performance from Tuesday night in Chicago.

"Overall I thought I performed pretty well. I really haven't done a lot of camps like that so it took a little bit to get used to the receivers, otherwise I was happy at how I threw the football. The camp also allowed me a chance to see a lot of these guys I read about up close and see what the competition is like in my class. I felt like I fit in really well with the rest of the quarterbacks and it was a good experience. I got back home around 3AM so it was a really long day for myself and my Dad but ti was worth the trip."

Owens filled us in on his latest recruiting news and upcoming summer camp plans.

"I'm all set to go to the Lindenwood Mega Camp in early June. I'm also planning to go camp at Illinois, Iowa, North Central College and also the University of Indianapolis Mega Camp. I have had a little bit of contact from Columbia and also NIU has followed me on Twitter so far."

Owens, who passed for 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns in six games reflected back on his recently completed spring sophomore football season.

"We ended up going 4-2 and we won our division. Our two losses camp on crossover games against Rochester and Glenwood. I would give myself a grade of say "B+" or a "A-" for the season. I felt I did a good job of adjusting to playing on the varsity level. I was really nervous my first game but things started to slow down for me and by the third game I was really settled in. "

Does Owens, who is also a strong student in the class room have a dream school?

"I would say USC would be my dream school. My Dad grew up in California and he has always been a big USC fan and I also rooted for them growing up."


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NTAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2VkZ3l0aW0ucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3FiLW93ZW5zLXJlY2Fwcy10aGUtc3RhZ2UtY2FtcCIKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZl ZGd5dGltLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcWItb3dlbnMtcmVjYXBzLXRo ZS1zdGFnZS1jYW1wJmM1PTIwMjI3MTk2NTAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNm cj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+ CgoK