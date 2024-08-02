Barrington (Ill.) senior quarterback recruit Nick Peipert (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) was able to make his college decision recently and gave St. Thomas (FCS) his verbal commitment. Peipert discusses and breaks down his college decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I have been really looking hard at my offers and options lately and just decided I was ready to make a decision ," Peipert said. "St. Thomas just has so much to offer both on the field and also in the class room. I'm very happy and excited about my commitment to St. Thomas."

Peipert filled us in on some of the key factors which led to his verbal commitment to St Thomas.

"I just really like the coaches and staff at St Thomas and it's just a great program and school. St. Thomas played its first season last year in FVC and they did really well and they have also have a history of success. I made a visit to St. Thomas back in the spring and they have a great campus and facilities along with strong academics. St. Thomas also offers a huge internship program that really helps you secure a job after graduation which is a huge advantage. St. Thomas was my first offer and they recruiting me harder than any other school. St. Thomas always stayed in touch and they also have a plan for me."

So which other schools did Peipert consider before committing to St. Thomas?

"I was considering playing out my senior season and then looking at which options I would have after the end of the year. Several schools said they wanted to see my first three games on video. Schools like Dartmouth, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State plus Butler and Miami of Ohio all stayed in touch with me and they all wanted to see my early video. In the end I just didn't want to miss out on such a great offer and opportunity at St. Thomas so I committed."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Peipert?

"I did a ton of one day camps and they really take a toll on you. The camp circuit can be grueling at times and you really need to make an immediate impact at those camps with the coaches. I would advise someone getting recruited to work on your craft before you go to the camps and be ready to take full advantage of every rep. You have a very limited time to make an impression at those camps."

Peipert is also thrilled to have completed his recruiting process this summer.

"I'm very happy and excited to have my recruiting done. It was at times a lot of pressure to deal with and now I can just stay focused on my team and my senior season ."

Nick Peipert is verbally committed to St. Thomas.