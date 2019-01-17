Crete (Ill.) Monee junior quarterback recruit Trayvon Rudolph (5-foot-11, 165 pounds) was able to land his first scholarship offer on Wednesday when the Toledo Rockets made an in school visit and extended Rudolph an offer. Rudolph discusses adding his first offer and much more in this recruiting update.

"I didn't expect to add my first offer today," Rudolph said. "Once I knew that Toledo was going to be in school I went online and did a little research on them. It's just a great feeling to add my first offer from Toledo."

Rudolph, who played quarterback and defensive back for the Warriors and head coach John Konecki last fall filled us in on his impressions of Toledo.

"I don't know much about Toledo to be honest, but I'm planning to head out and visit them for a junior day event sometime soon. Both Coach (Mike) Bellamy along with the linebackers coach (Mike Ward) were in school today and that's when I found out about the offer. My family is really excited about the offer and it's a great feeling and I'm also pretty excited."

So which schools have been in contact with Randolph this winter?

"Besides Toledo I've also been in touch with the coaches from Miami of Ohio, Ball State, Western Michigan along with Central Michigan and a few other schools. My coaches at school have said that we are expected to see a lot more college coaches in school this month."

Rudolph is also open when it comes to an eventual position in college.

"I really haven't discussed position yet with any of the college coaches. I love playing quarterback but I also want to play in college at the highest level possible and help that team in anyway I can. I'm definitely open when it comes to position."

Rudolph, who helped lead the Warriors to the Class 6A state title game last fall reflected back on his 2018 season.

"We didn't win it all but it was a great run for us last year. Early on in the season I don't think we even thought that we could make it to state, but the longer the season when on the more we all started to believe. We had a really tight group and everyone really played for each other. We just never quit and we came from behind to win in a bunch of games all season long. Now we want to get back to state and finish it next season."

Trayvon Rudolph has a scholarship offer from Toledo.

